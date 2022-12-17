Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

