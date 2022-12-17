Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 476.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 281,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $7,136,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.