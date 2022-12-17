Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

PGF opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

