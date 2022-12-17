Accel Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

LMT opened at $481.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

