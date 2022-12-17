Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.18 billion. Accenture also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $264.48 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.65.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

