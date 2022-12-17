Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.95 and its 200 day moving average is $285.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.65.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

