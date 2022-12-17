Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.65.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

