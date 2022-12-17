Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.96.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $248,618.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,112.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,639 shares of company stock worth $1,724,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 285,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

