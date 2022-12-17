ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.44. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $105.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,324,071 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.