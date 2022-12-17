Addison Capital Co Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
Diageo stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.