Addison Capital Co Sells 48 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

