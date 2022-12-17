Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.19.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

