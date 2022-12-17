Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.15-$15.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.19.

ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

