Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.15-$15.45 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.19.
ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
