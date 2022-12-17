Adshares (ADS) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.30 million and $449,825.72 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005153 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,567 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.