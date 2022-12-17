Adshares Market Cap Hits $43.98 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00007691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $43.98 million and approximately $450,736.81 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004998 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002501 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,567 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

