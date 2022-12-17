Adshares Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $44.06 million and approximately $491,496.85 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,567 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

