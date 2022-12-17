Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

