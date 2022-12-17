aelf Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $72.34 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007726 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

