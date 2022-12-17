Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

ANNSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($147.37) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANNSF opened at $130.45 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.57.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

