Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Up 8.2% in November

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,983.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after acquiring an additional 418,864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.