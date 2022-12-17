Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 30,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 336,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.