Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

