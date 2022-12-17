Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unity Software by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE U opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

