Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 347,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.