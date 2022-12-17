Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $256.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

