Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

