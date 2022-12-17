Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 195,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

