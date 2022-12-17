Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

AFL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

