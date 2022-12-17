AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 91.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 32.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 31.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

