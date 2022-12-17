Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $316.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

