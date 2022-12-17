Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.45.

Shares of ALK opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

