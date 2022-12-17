Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALK opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

