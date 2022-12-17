Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

