Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.63

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.63 and traded as high as C$17.85. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.77, with a volume of 21,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm has a market cap of C$660.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.44.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

