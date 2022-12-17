Algorand Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $89.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,820,742 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,430,316 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

