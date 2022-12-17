Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $68.58 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $195.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

