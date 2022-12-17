Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $80.50 million and $1.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.01429728 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009463 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.01679163 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

