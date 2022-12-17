Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 141,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN APT remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,481. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $32,665.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $23,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

