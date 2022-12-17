Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC opened at $10.71 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,032 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 44.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.