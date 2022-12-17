Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,535. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

