Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,408 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

