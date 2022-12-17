Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 42,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,026,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.