Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

URA stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

