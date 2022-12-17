Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Makes New $617,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after purchasing an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,894,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,072,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,955,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $285.93 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $322.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.