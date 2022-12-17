American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Trading Up 10%

Shares of American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

American Energy Partners Stock Down 22.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

