American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Shares of AMT opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.45. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

