America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 635,500 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 203,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

CRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 582,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,899 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 343.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 64,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.