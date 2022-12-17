Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.97. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 11,081 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.