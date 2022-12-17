Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.