Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

