Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after buying an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

